Savant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,791 First BanCorp. $FBP

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,791 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.25 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 17.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

