Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 12,681 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $46,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.9%
Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $198.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $211.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.
Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna set a $235.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Howmet Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.93.
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
