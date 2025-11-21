Savant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,661 Bandwidth Inc. $BAND

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 326.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 11,281.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price objective on Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 1,852 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $27,946.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 51,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,900.53. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,839. This represents a 14.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 67,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,882 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Stock Down 3.1%

BAND opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $409.58 million, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.92. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

