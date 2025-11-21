Savant Capital LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Soho House & Co Inc. $SHCO

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 41.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 173,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 510.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,783 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $370.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.80 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Equities analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHCO shares. Zacks Research downgraded Soho House & Co Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

