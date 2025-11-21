EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 3,697 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $171.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

