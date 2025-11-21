Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 165,820 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,820 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $47,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,840,000 after buying an additional 507,926 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after buying an additional 11,244,182 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $951,479,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. The trade was a 38.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,134,080 shares of company stock worth $626,549,514. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 10.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.21. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.