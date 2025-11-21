Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as high as C$3.56. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 3,231,378 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DML shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins upgraded Denison Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.90 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1,029.20%.The firm had revenue of C$1.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.

