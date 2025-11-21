ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.20 and traded as high as C$55.27. ATCO shares last traded at C$54.45, with a volume of 220,774 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ACO.X shares. TD Securities increased their price target on ATCO from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.50.
Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.
