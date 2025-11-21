UIL (LON:UTL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.60 and traded as high as GBX 182.22. UIL shares last traded at GBX 182.22, with a volume of 320,074 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UIL in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £168.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.60.

UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 11.91 earnings per share for the quarter. UIL had a net margin of 156.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%.

In related news, insider David Shillson bought 7,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 142 per share, for a total transaction of £10,174.30. Also, insider Alison Hill bought 7,165 shares of UIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 per share, for a total transaction of £10,174.30. Insiders bought 33,269 shares of company stock worth $4,724,198 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

