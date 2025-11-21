Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.86 and traded as high as $18.50. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 13,932 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director William C. Bryant III purchased 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $38,960.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,785.74. This trade represents a 3.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,286 shares of company stock worth $51,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

