Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.08 and traded as high as C$20.18. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$19.69, with a volume of 88,287 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCL.A shares. Cormark lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.

