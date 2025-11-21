Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 165,106 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $71,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,595,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,195,515,000 after buying an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,338,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,877,536,000 after buying an additional 273,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,771,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 312,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,534,000 after acquiring an additional 296,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $302.14 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.57 and its 200-day moving average is $329.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

