Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Stake Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,865 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $67,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $94,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,407,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,340,000 after acquiring an additional 693,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $25,526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 519,933 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Baird R W downgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $38.63 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 56.85%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.