Chariot (LON:CHAR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2025

Chariot Limited (LON:CHARGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.57 and traded as high as GBX 1.61. Chariot shares last traded at GBX 1.57, with a volume of 611,320 shares changing hands.

Chariot Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of £23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.48.

About Chariot

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

