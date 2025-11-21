Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.57 and traded as low as GBX 0.40. Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.40, with a volume of 450,002 shares changing hands.

Goldstone Resources Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.57.

About Goldstone Resources

(Get Free Report)

GoldStone Resources Limited (AIM: GRL) is a gold exploration and development Company focused on developing the Akrokeri-Homase project in on the highly prospective Ashanti Gold belt in south-western Ghana.

The Company’s flagship asset, the Akrokeri-Homase project, hosts a JORC Code compliant 602,000 oz gold resource at an average grade of 1.77 g/t, concentrated within a 4km zone along the Homase Trend.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.