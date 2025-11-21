Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.17 and traded as low as GBX 1. Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 1.05, with a volume of 5,973,612 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.17.

Petro Matad is a company focused on delivery of energy in Mongolia from both the hydrocarbon and renewables sectors.

