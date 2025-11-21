Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.09 and traded as high as GBX 481.67. Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 477.38, with a volume of 1,078,762 shares.

GFRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 510 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Galliford Try currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 540.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 503.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 452.09. The company has a market cap of £472.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 34.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galliford Try had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 32.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galliford Try Holdings plc will post 25.1560178 EPS for the current year.

Galliford Try announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Kris Hampson sold 4,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £16,866.98. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.

