Head-To-Head Analysis: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 18.82%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 90.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $408.49 million 0.60 $55.74 million $0.93 8.25 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $185.55 million 0.66 -$207.05 million ($1.44) -1.80

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AG Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 11.03% 13.88% 0.59% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -39.73% -30.39% -9.23%

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.