Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 2.5%

EBKDY stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

