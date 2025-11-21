Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) Receives $116.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $126.00 target price on Coastal Financial in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCB

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCB opened at $99.46 on Friday. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $119.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephan Klee sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $474,759.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,281.54. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 9,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,080,764.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,418.54. This trade represents a 42.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,958 shares of company stock worth $7,210,220. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 400.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 359,371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 594,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,716,000 after buying an additional 196,148 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $16,895,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 364.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 132,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.