Savant Capital LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $172.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.