Savant Capital LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $172.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
