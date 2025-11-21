Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires 35,343 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

