19,594 Shares in SFL Corporation Ltd. $SFL Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SFL by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 45.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 203,236 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 39.0% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SFL in the first quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SFL in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SFL Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. SFL had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $175.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently -8,000.00%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

