CFC Planning Co LLC Acquires Shares of 1,203 Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Paylocity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,287,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,224,000 after acquiring an additional 141,705 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,987,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $746,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 47.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,329,000 after acquiring an additional 164,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average is $173.10. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $408.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $190.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paylocity

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $249,520.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.