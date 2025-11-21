Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $16.51 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,511,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $862,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,464,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $301.41 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $318.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.16. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

