Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SmartRent, Inc. $SMRT

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 416.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,700 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of SmartRent worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SmartRent by 128.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in SmartRent by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 65.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

In other news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 898,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,252.12. This trade represents a 5.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SMRT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded SmartRent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.45.

SmartRent Stock Performance

SMRT stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $271.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.84. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 45.45%.The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

