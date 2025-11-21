Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Stake Raised by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $21,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of VGK opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $82.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

