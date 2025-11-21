Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Stock Position Lifted by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after buying an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,543,000 after buying an additional 702,763 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after buying an additional 912,969 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,455,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,703,000 after buying an additional 207,882 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

