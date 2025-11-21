Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 46,220 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.5% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

