Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.95 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 767,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 125.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179,596 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 132.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day moving average is $137.80. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.