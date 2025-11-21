Fidato Wealth LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Fidato Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,724,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,527,000 after acquiring an additional 81,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ames National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ames National Corp now owns 55,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $655.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The company has a market capitalization of $688.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

