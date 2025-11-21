Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 160,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

