SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,651 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

