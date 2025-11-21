Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,594 NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%
SPYI stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.
About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
