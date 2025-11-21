Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Alcoa $AA

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $52,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,803,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,222 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,151,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,339,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alcoa by 481.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 907,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $43.50 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.35.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

