Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. $SUNS

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 82.4% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 90.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

SUNS opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Sunrise Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:SUNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sunrise Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.48% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Sunrise Realty Trust has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. Sunrise Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Sunrise Realty Trust from $11.25 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 21,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $201,021.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 2,998,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,153,342.14. This trade represents a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $817,244 in the last three months. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

