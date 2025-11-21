Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $35.61 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cencora worth $35,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,888,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 42.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,479,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,661 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4,459.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,321,000 after acquiring an additional 975,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cencora by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,821,000 after purchasing an additional 787,858 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.09.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $362.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

