CFC Planning Co LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

CFC Planning Co LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 511.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,198,000 after buying an additional 882,963 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,796.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after buying an additional 791,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,122,000 after acquiring an additional 544,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $41,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $112.42.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -213.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

