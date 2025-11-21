CFC Planning Co LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

CFC Planning Co LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,428,000 after buying an additional 67,747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after purchasing an additional 976,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 114,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,932.80. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneX Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

StoneX Group Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $84.34 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.52.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

