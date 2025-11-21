Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH Stock Holdings Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Howard Hughes worth $36,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Anthony Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $87,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,102 shares in the company, valued at $644,757.16. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $390.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.52 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HHH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

