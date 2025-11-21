Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 784 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of NVR worth $39,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,366.67.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,168.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7,650.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,614.47. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,376.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $130.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,952.70. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total transaction of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

