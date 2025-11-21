FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $243,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 527.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE CSL opened at $294.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $472.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.