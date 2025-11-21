FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $243,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 527.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.
Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.9%
NYSE CSL opened at $294.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $472.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
