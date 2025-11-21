Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys 49,754 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 27.9% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.