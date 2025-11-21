Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $47.70 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Humana worth $47,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 63.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.67.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $223.18 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $315.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.76 and its 200-day moving average is $257.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Humana’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

