FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 79 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in United Rentals by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 713,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,534,000 after acquiring an additional 304,062 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $152,069,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,561,000 after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $995.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price target on United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $770.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $1,021.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $918.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $843.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.