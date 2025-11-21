Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,529 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Vontier worth $52,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $67,744,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,879,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,683 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,515,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after buying an additional 999,755 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 47.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 407,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,391,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNT opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vontier Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.32 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

