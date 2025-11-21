Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 110,246 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,246 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $60,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

