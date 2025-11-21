Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,596 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Sysco worth $63,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Sysco by 4.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,480,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,163,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 136.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,073,000 after buying an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SYY opened at $75.50 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

