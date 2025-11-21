Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waystar by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waystar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Waystar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waystar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.
Waystar Stock Performance
Waystar stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $48.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Waystar
In other news, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $168,412,400.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,759,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,526,071.10. The trade was a 23.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $487,424.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 717,474 shares in the company, valued at $27,321,409.92. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,489,880 shares of company stock valued at $176,043,133 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
