Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waystar by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waystar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Waystar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waystar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar Stock Performance

Waystar stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waystar from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 price target on Waystar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WAY

Insider Activity at Waystar

In other news, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $168,412,400.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,759,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,526,071.10. The trade was a 23.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $487,424.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 717,474 shares in the company, valued at $27,321,409.92. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,489,880 shares of company stock valued at $176,043,133 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waystar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.