FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $350,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 125,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 773,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,306,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,588,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.